Mahama gave you four years of dumsor, reject him – Accra Mayor

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Mayor of Accra

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has asked Ghanaians to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the elections on December 7.

He said Ghanaians were taken through four gruelling years of unstable power supply (dumsor) to homes and industry as a result of bad leadership by the previous administration.



However, he said, the current government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dealt with the problem to ease the pressure on Ghanaians.



To that end, he said, President Akufo-Addo should be voted for again in the elections.



“Don’t forget that there was a time when you called home to ask if you had lights at home. That was the period under the NDC. But at the moment, that is no longer the case because President Akufo-Addo has dealt with the dumsor menace.



“He has also slashed the electricity tariffs you are paying and so reject the NDC and vote for the NPP and President Akufo-Addo,” he said this when he accompanied the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to embark on a campaign tour of the Ododidodio Constituency on Wednesday, November 11.

For her part, the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo said the Akufo-Addo-led government has not disappointed Ghanaians in the past three-and-a-half years in office by implementing a number of pro-poor policies and programmes to affect the lives of Ghanaians.



To that end, she said, the party should be voted for again to enable it to consolidate the gains made as far as the economic management is concerned.



She also appealed to the electorate to vote for the parliamentary candidates on the ticket of the NPP in order to ensure an NPP majority in parliament again.



“I will appeal to you all to give the president four more years in office,” she said.