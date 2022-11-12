0
Mahama gifts NDC GHC1.9m to clear GHC1.1m EC debt, organise internal polls

DM John Dramani Mahama VOA.png John Dramani Mahama

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated GHS1,953,000 to support the conduct of the party’s constituency and regional internal elections.

The donation is made up of an amount of GHS853,000 to the national party leadership for the organisation of regional election conferences across the country and an amount of GHS1,100,000 to the Electoral Commission to clear the debt owed them by the party in respect the just-ended constituency elections of the party.

"The party is most grateful to His Excellency and his generous sponsors for coming to the assistance of the party at this crucial time", a statement signed by the NDC's National Communications Officer, Mr Sammy Gyamfi said.

