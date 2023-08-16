Mahama goes into massive farming, set to establish biggest animal rearing center in Ghana

Former President, John Dramani Mahama with the people visiting the land

Former President John Dramani Mahama has gone into full-scale cultivation of crop and animal rearing in the Savannah Region according to former Agricultural Minister Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna.

Hundreds of acres of land have been cleared at Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region with some four hundred (400) acres of land already in use for the cultivation of Soya and other crops.



According to Alhaji Mohammed Muniru, the farm at Busunu is going to be used as a module farm where the youth can learn methods of farming and also create jobs for the youth in the Savannah Region.



The former Agric minister disclosed that the extension of electricity to the farm is in progress with he (the former minister) taking the full cost of wiring and extending electricity to the Lorto community which is some kilometers away from the mechanised farm.



Alhaji Mohammed Muniru added that former President Mahama after visiting the farm pushed for the wiring of the community as his way of supporting the community closer to his farm.



He disclosed further that the Sharaf Mahama Foundation, an NGO put together by a son of former President Mahama has also taken up the full cost of extending water from the farm to the Lorto community. He said a borehole that has been sunk to provide water to the farm has a higher yield that can cater to the farm and the Busunu community which according to him will commence with the Lorto community.



On animal production, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru disclosed that former President John Dramani Mahama has also acquired a 600-acre land at Yapei in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region where fencing is ongoing for animal rearing.

He said the project when completed would be the biggest animal rearing center in Ghana and perhaps West Africa which according to him will employ many people especially the youth in the region and beyond.



He said animals such as cattle, goats, and sheep are the target for the project at Yapei.



Women empowerment, Alhaji Muniru said tractors and other agricultural inputs would be supplied to women with the tractors plowing for the women and fertilizers and other inputs given to the women to go into farming.



Alhaji Limuna indicated further that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will focus on agriculture since the development of Ghana hinges on it.



Alhaji Mohammed Muniru made these comments last weekend at Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region during the launch of the Tamawuta Foundation’s “Young Minds Project” to empower the underprivileged in the Savannah Region.