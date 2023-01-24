0
Mahama government did not sponsor my 'famous' trip to Italy – Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor Sldkei Leader of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkoro

Tue, 24 Jan 2023

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) founder and leader has revealed that her famous Italy trip was not state-sponsored.

Madam Akua Donkor stated that, contrary to claims that she was sponsored by the administration of then-former President John Dramani Mahama, her trip was sponsored from Italy.

Speaking in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the farmer said her trip was upon a request made by the Italian government.

She told host Kwabena Agyapong that Mr. Mahama had travelled to Italy to sign an agreement for some machinery for the manufacturing of tomato puree, and her presence was what sealed the deal.

Madam Akua Donkor stated that her name had travelled to Italy as a successful farmer and female politician and that her presence had been requested as a result.

”It was for this reason I had to travel to Italy. My trip was state-sponsored. I challenged former President John Dramani Mahama to come out and deny it. That is my truth. If I am lying, may God punish me.”

In 2015, Madam Akua Donkor was spotted in Italy among the entourage of the President, John Mahama.

Mr. Mahama paid a working visit to Italy, and was accompanied by the then Minister for Trade & Industry Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Minister for Food & Agriculture Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, and the Secretary to the President Ambassador Kwesi Quartey.

