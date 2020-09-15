General News

Mahama has a history of insulting Akyems – Pius Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

Former President John Dramani Mahama is inherently tribalistic and divisive, Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has said.

Pius Hadzide told Okay FM that John Mahama sees nothing wrong with his endorsement of Isaac Adongo’s alleged ethnocentric post because tribalism has been ingrained in him.



He noted that the former president has a habit of attacking the people of Akyem and the latest is part of a list of instances where Mahama has in his estimation made derogatory remarks about Akyem people.



“Former President Mahama backed a certain Kwame Zu to attack Akyem people. He, Mahama said that Akyem is the headquarters of galamsey and galamsey activities go on inside their palace. He also said Akyem people used to share the same water source as animals. So this is not the first time Mahama and the NDC have attacked the Akyem people”.



“Tribalism and disunity are part of them. During the last elections, John Mahama said that people from the north should vote for him because he’s one of them. He did not tell them about his policies but said they should vote him because that’s where he comes from. Divisive politics is what he does”, he said.

Pius was responding to a statement by an aide to John Mahama that the NDC flagbearer will not apologize for subscribing to and resharing Adongo’s post.



Edudzi Tamakloe who described the demonstration by some youth of Akyem as ‘illegal’ maintained that the post by the MP is not an attack on Akyem people and that Mahama’s no apology stance remains intact.



Edudzi Tamakloe stated that Mahama cannot be barred from entering Akyem land as he has done nothing wrong to the people.



He refused to accept the notion that the former president is tribalistic.

