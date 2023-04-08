Mahama has been in politics for over 30 years, has no transformational policy to his credit - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Former President John Dramani Mahama

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has averred that former President John Dramani Mahama has no transformational policy to boast of after being in politics for over 30 years.

According to Dr. Bawumia, John Dramani Mahama will only be remembered for the power crisis [dumsor] the country was saddled with, as well as, the guinea fowls that were never recovered under the SADA project during his tenure of office.



He further said, unlike the NDC, the governing New Patriotic Party has to its credit the establishment of Free SHS, One District One Factory, mobile money interoperability, digital address system, Zongo constituency fund, among other programmes.



Speaking to party supporters at Kwahu-Mpraeso after a health walk on Saturday, April 8, 2023, he said, “Do you know that John Mahama has been in politics his entire adult life? Over 30 years. He has been an assemblyman, deputy minister to minister then Vice President and then President. But can you mention a single transformational policy that he has implemented?”



He added: “Just mention one but there is none, only Dumsor and guinea fowls, that’s all but with the NPP we have mobile money interoperability, one district one factory, digital address, free SHS, Zongo constituency fund, there is so much we have done.”



Dr. Bawumia further stated that, the Akufo-Addo-led government has created more jobs for Ghanaians in the history of Ghana since independence.

“During the NDC administration, there were no jobs, they created unemployment instead of employment but these days there are jobs everywhere. I have been looking at the data lately and we have created 2.1 million jobs," he said.



“975, 000 are in the private sector, 1.2 million in the public sector, this is verifiable and identifiable data which is available. We are not done yet because there are more jobs for us to create. But when it comes to job creation, no government since Independence has created more jobs than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo anybody can challenge me and I will provide the data," he added.



He however noted that government will create more jobs as part of its developmental projects.



