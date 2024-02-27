Mahama has been president before, let's try Bawumia and see - Kwame Pianim

Kwame Pianim

Renowned economist and elder statesman, Kwame Pianim is advocating for Ghanaians to choose the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as president ahead of NDC's John Dramani Mahama in the December 7 presidential election.

He foresees Ghana's developmental transformation if the Vice President is promoted to president.



Mr Pianim who is also an advisor on Bawumia's campaign team told Joy News in an interview monitored by Peacefmonline.com that, the National Democratic Congress's flagbearer, Mr Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians having been tried as a president.



“Mahama has been a president, Bawumia hasn't so why don't we give him the chance so we see what he can do?” he questioned.



Mr Pianim further noted that claims that Dr Bawumia is distancing himself from the Akufo-Addo-led government in his recent ‘Bold Solution’ for the future speech is ‘unfortunate’.

"I don't think Bawumia is trying to detach himself from it. The message I got from Bawumia is that ‘I was helping my president.'



"The president has a lot of advisors including his own family. Everybody in Ghana is an advisor to the president. But the duty of a vice president is limited, despite that, you don’t take decisions as vice president and implement them. You are only supporting the president.



“Whatever the president decides, that is what you will do, so let's give Bawumia the benefit of the doubt. Let's give him an opportunity and see,” he added.