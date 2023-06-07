Mahama has been stealing the legacy of Prof Mills - Koku Anyidoho

John Dramani Mahama (left) chating with Koku Anyidoho (right)

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the founder of the Atta Mills Foundation, has accused former president John Dramani Mahama of stealing the legacy of the late former president, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.

According to him, Mahama has been wrongly taking credit for all the works started by the late former president, including the University of Ghana Medical School Hospital.



Anyidoho, who made these remarks in an interview on Atinka TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, said that he is pained by the lack of recognition of the late Prof. Mills’ achievement because their legacy is intertwined.



“You didn’t construct the University of Health and Allied Sciences; you said you did it. If you didn’t construct the University of Ghana Medical School (Hospital)



, but you say you did it. You didn’t construct Ridge (Greater Accra Regional Hospital); you say you did it, even the Kwame Nkrumah interchange.



“Why? All these things were initiated by President Mills. He (Prof. Mill) is dead and gone; just acknowledge him,” he said.



“I’m not angry… but you cannot appropriate what does not belong to you. And as long as I remain alive, I will fight it,” he added.

Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also said that the late Prof. Mills was the one who built the party’s headquarters in Kokomlemle, Accra.



IB/OGB