Mahama has contributed his quota to Ghana; he shouldn't contest again - Kyiri Abosom

Osofo Kyiri Abosom (left), John Dramani Mahama (right)

Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has urged former President John Dramani Mahama not to contest in the 2024 elections.

Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by the GhanaWeb on Thursday, January 19, 2023, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said that Mahama has contributed a lot to the development of Ghana and should step aside to give other people the chance to lead.



He also warned Ghanaians against voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he said has nothing to offer the country.



“As for the NPP, they have been cursed; nothing they do will go well, so let us kick all of them out. John Mahama has done well in some aspects. He came to build infrastructure projects and so on. It is time for him to rest, he should not contest again.



“Those calling him (Mahama) to come back do not have vision. He has contributed his quota to the country, and there are other competent and knowledgeable people who should also be given the opportunity to contribute,” he said in Twi.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom added that the people of Ghana should give him the chance to lead the country, and then they will see the difference.



He said that as president, the first measure he will put in place to get Ghana out of its current economic mess is to operate a free port for food imports.

This he said, will help reduce the prices of items in the country.



He said that the next step he will take is to ensure that food becomes abundant in the country by engaging the youth to cultivate stable foods, including maize, rice, and cassava.



Watch the interview below:











