Mahama has 'intense hate' for Ken Ofori-Atta - Kwamena Duncan

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has vehemently scolded former President John Dramani Mahama over some recent comments he is purported to have made regarding Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Former President John Mahama is reported as saying the Akufo-Addo government has embarked on a borrowing spree to cushion Databank.



Mr. Mahama reportedly accused the government of using Databank, where the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is a co-founder, to collect the borrowed monies with an aim to keep the bank operational and prevent it from collapsing.



Kwamena Duncan has debunked the claims by Mr. Mahama.



According to him, the former President's comments are born out of pure hatred for the Finance Minister.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwamena Duncan said ''former President Mahama has intense hate for especially the Finance Minister'' and this is why he makes such statements about him.



The Regional Minister held that the Finance Minister is a man of integrity serving Ghana effectively.



''When you ask me about my number 1 Minister, I say it's Ken Ofori-Atta.''



