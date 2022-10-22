Mahama has no magic hands to make Ghana any better - Presidential staffer

John Dramani Mahama

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer admits that times are hard and the government is working to bring relief to the citizenry in the short to medium term.

He is, however, not convinced that the main opposition leader, former president John Dramani Mahama, given his previous record can make things any better for Ghanaians.



Commenting on the prevailing economic difficulties via an October 21, 2022 tweet, Buabeng restated his belief that the government will soon fix the problem with the economy.



"We won’t be cowered or deceived by Mahama and his enablers. He doesn’t have the magic hands to make Ghana any better, we still have receipts of his moribund government, never again! We shall overcome. We have done it before. This, too, shall pass."



The economy is facing major headwinds that have been characterized by galloping inflation, consistent depreciation of the cedi and general high cost of living and of doing business.

The government is hoping to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for an economic support programme aimed at shoring up the economy and easing the burden on ordinary Ghanaians.





