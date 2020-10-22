Mahama hasn’t given me a single pesewa, not even the NDC – Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has stated emphatically that he has never received any form of funding from the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking in an interview on Kofi TV, the man of God noted that word on the streets has it that, Mr. Mahama is the sole financier of his ministry.



But according to Prophet Nigel who has been tagged as the spiritual father of the NDC, his wealth comes from the support of his church members as well as the blessings from God.



“I usually hear people say that Mahama gives me money, he hasn’t given me a single pesewa. I say it on authority, the former president hasn’t given me a single pesewa. There is nobody in NDC who has ever given me money," he said.



He added, “No politician has ever given me money, I am a pastor it all comes from the GH1 from the church. I used to have a fleet of cars, but I sold them all. I don’t even have a car but that’s not my joy, I want to build an edifice for God”.

He explained that in some instances he has to give these politicians money and not the other way round.



“Sometimes when these politicians come here, we give them money. What money do they even have, it's just their position,” Prophet Nigel told Kofi Adomah Nwanwani.



