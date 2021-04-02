Mahama intentionally neglected Atta Mills Presidential Library – Koku Anyidoho

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Suspended former Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidohu has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama, blaming him for neglecting the Atta Mills Library to rot.

Mr Anyidoho questioned Mr. Mahama’s commitment to establishing the Atta Mills Presidential Library and the Asomdwee Park while he was in office from 2012 to 2016.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Thursday, April 1, Koku Anyidohu explained that “it baffles me when the topic of neglecting Atta Mills Presidential library [comes up] because those who succeeded him after his demise stayed in power for 4 years but couldn’t build, furnish and open the facility to the public, rather they kept pushing the goalposts”.



His lamentation came up when Akoma FM documented videos and pictures of the abandoned project after it was commissioned some five years ago.

The Atta Mills Presidential Library has been seen as a waste of public purse.



But Mr Anyidohu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Foundation, is of the view that former President Mahama intentionally dragged his feet in the establishment of his former boss’ memorial project just to bury his legacy.