Mahama is a flip-flop, devious candidate - NPP’s Kwadwo Boateng

New Patriotic Party Chairman for New Juabeng Constituency, Kwadwo Boateng

The ruling New Patriotic Party Chairman for New Juabeng Constituency, Chairman Kwadwo Boateng has served a warning to Ghanaians against voting for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 polls.

The former President, John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) initially opposed the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to compile a new register for the 2020 polls.



However, in a Facebook Live interview, the NDC leader opined that the just ended EC’s exercise met the expectations of the party. He described the registration exercise as a successful one.



Sharing his opinion on Hot 93.9FM’s Political talk Show ‘Dwene Ho Biom”, hosted by Chairman KK on the former president’s acknowledgment of the EC, the NPP Chairman for New Juabeng Constituency, Kwadwo Boateng labelled the NDC leader as a flip-flop and devious candidate.



“Mahama is a Flip-flop and a devious candidate.He is a candidate who cannot set his mind on what he wants to do..He is very inconsistent and dishonest …he is a confused candidate. He is a candidate who cannot be trusted. He says one word and changes it another day," the NPP Stalwart told Chairman K.K.

Citing instances of inconsistency in the NDC leader’s speeches, Mr Boateng referred to the ex-president coming out to say, “Free SHS is here to stay” in contrast with his indication that he would abolish the Free SHS policy, amidst others.



Kwadwo Boateng emphasized that the NDC presidential candidate cannot be trusted and should not be given the chance to let Ghanaians down.



“Ghanaians, you cannot trust him because he is highly probable to disappoint you” he added.

