Mahama is a man of vision and a leader you can trust – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7 presidential election has described John Dramani Mahama as a leader Ghanaians can trust, and a man of vision.

According to her, John Mahama is a public servant of integrity.



Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang in a Facebook post described her boss as a "courageous leader who makes the right decisions in the national interest at all times."



She wrote: "John Dramani Mahama is a man of vision, a leader you can trust, a public servant of integrity and a courageous leader who makes the right decisions in the national interest at all times."



In her acceptance speech after her appointment, she has promised to channel her energies into ensuring her party wins the 2020 general elections.

"I pledge to diligently apply myself and dedicate all the energy and intellect I can muster to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and for our country, Ghana. So help me God," she said.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said she was delighted with the nomination and the overwhelming endorsement by the rank and file of the party.



"It is with deep honour and a high sense of gratitude that I convey my acceptance of the nomination by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer and Leader of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be his Running Mate for the December 7, 2020 election. I am humbled by the overwhelming endorsement my nomination has received from the Founder of the NDC, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings, the Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee, and the rank and file of our party, as well as the general public," she added in the statement.

