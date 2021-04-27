Mahama is insulting the intelligence of Ghanaians - Pius Hadzide

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide has scolded former President John Dramani Mahama for seeking to engage in what he considers as an attempt to question the intelligence of Ghanaians who settled on President Akufo-Addo as their preferred candidate in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Mahama is reported to have attributed his successive 2016 and 2020 electoral defeats to superstition.



According to him, was very sure that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) caused his rejection by the electorate through spiritual means, bemoaning that the electorate seemed not to have seen his positive works as they voted him out of political office.



Reacting to the publication on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Mr. Enam Hadzide said that the former President of the Republic of Ghana did not show statesmanship in his utterances for portraying Ghanaians as not having a mind of their own.



"Some of the things he [John Mahama] said can be an insult to Ghanaians and I will say that he did conduct himself well. He failed to show statesmanship in his utterance", he scolded.

Whiles cautioning Mr Mahama to be circumspect in his speech since his recent remarks have brought embarrassment to the nation, the former deputy minister catalogued why the NDC flagbearer suffered yet another crushing electoral defeat.



"Ghanaians voted in the 2016 and 2020 elections and they voted the way they did because they know that Nana Akufo-Addo has made it possible for 1.2 million of their children to have free access to education at the secondary level. They also know that the Dumsor which was severe some years back was not the same during the election and the state of the economy as well as employment statistics are better under President Akufo-Addo and that influenced their decision to vote for him...."



"....being a former first gentleman of the land, he (Mahama) should be mindful of his utterances whenever media approach him for interviews in order to avoid such embarrassing moments, " he counselled.