Mahama is not a competent leader - Tema East NDC executive

Former President John Dramani Mahama

An executive member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has dropped a dismissive verdict on former President John Mahama.

In a write-up on happenings in the party, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, declared that Mr. Mahama lacks in good leadership qualities.



“John Mahama is no leader at all; all one has to do is assess the way he governed Ghana when he got the opportunity to be president and it will be clear that he lacked in the most fundamental imbuements of leadership”, Moshake wrote.



Explaining further, Moshake pointed out that the best leaders in the world leave certain hallmarks that highlight them from the pack; including strong nations or entities that they leave behind.



“There is a reason why Cyrus the Great is regarded as the best leader of all times even though Alexander the Great is probably more popular – Cyrus left behind a strong Kingdom while in the case of Alexander, his Kingdom suffered divisions immediately he died.



“In the case of John Mahama, even while he was president of Ghana, his party, the NDC was collapsing. Under his nose, our founder was estranged from the party while even pro-NDC media houses began collapsing” Moshake wrote.



The firebrand NDC executive who has in the past fired the former president over what he says was his lousiness with national security, repeated the same point, saying “John Mahama is the president with the worst handling of national security.”

“Under his nose as president, the opposition raises a private army that has now become the NPP’s formidable security in government”, Moshake wrote.



He adds that a true leader also unites his followers and solves problems but that under former president John Mahama, NDC loyalists have become disillusioned.



“The dismissal of the likes of Allotey Jacobs, Koku Anyidodo and Stephen Atubiga all happened under John Mahama. He could not even solve the Dagbon crisis and the issue of benefits due ex-GPHA workers among other problems. In fact, under John Mahama, more NDC loyalists have jumped ship than any other leader.



"This is a classic testimony to the fact that John Mahama is very poor excuse for a leader,” Moshake wrote.



Consequently, Moshake rates Mahama as the second worst president of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, only after former president John Agyekum Kufuor.



“Mahama did not have the tenacity of Rawlings; the sincerity and competence of Mills and the toughness of Akufo-Addo, Mahama is snubbish and wicked. The only other president that he can be at the same rank is former President Kufuor, who was very corrupt and insensitive. Moshake wrote.