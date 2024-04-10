Mahama is not a credible alternative to NPP – Ernesto Yeboah

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Ernesto Yeboah, founder of the Economic Fighters League (EFL), believes Ghanaians should not see former President John Dramani Mahama as a viable option for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the former president is not a credible alternative who will be able to manage the country and deliver to Ghanaians the effective leadership they want.



Ernesto Yeboah averred that when Mahama was president, he described himself as someone with dead goat syndrome and had no regard for the concerns of the people.



The former president he posited is not qualified to be elected president of the republic.



He cautioned the Ghanaian voters to rather consider other alternatives aside from the NDC and NPP.

He said this when he spoke with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.



“How different will John Mahama be from Akufo-Addo? He told us he was a man with dead goat syndrome simply because he did not care about our challenges. So why do you want to vote for him? What is he coming to do?



"The point we are making is that we need a different personality, and that cannot be Mahama. The song Mahama was singing in his first term was ‘Yentie Obia’. We have to gather the courage, open our hearts, and bring in an alternative that will break the duopoly of the NDC and NPP.”



Yeboah noted that the duopoly of the NDC and NPP will not be easy to break, but with a change of mind, Ghanaians will be able to kick both of them out and bring in a new government.