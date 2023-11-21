Mahama is on a promising spree as though he just landed from Mars - Bawumia jabs

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has jabbed his opponent for the 2024 general elections, John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of embarking on a promising spree as though he just fell from the planet Mars.

“John Mahama is going round the whole country, promising everything to everybody as if he has never been president in this country before. You will think he has just landed from Mars”, he jabbed to cheers from supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Jubilee Park in Tamale on Monday, November 20, 2023.



The NPP flagbearer, who is in the Northern Region to officially introduce himself to his kinsmen after the November 4, 2023 presidential primaries, where he emerged victorious, catalogued a number of issues the Mahama-led administration failed to solve.



According to him, it took the intervention of the current NPP government to resolve those problems and introduce other policies to benefit Ghanaians.



“Did he create jobs? Did he tackle corruption? Did he bring mobile money Interoperability? Did he bring the Zongo Development fund? All of these problems he couldn’t solve. It was the NPP under Nana Akufo-Addo that solved them”, he disclosed.

The Vice President reminded residents how the former President described himself as a dead goat only to make a sudden turn, seeking their mandate to be voted for.



He, therefore, cautioned the electorate against being swayed by the sweet talk of the former president, whom he disclosed has nothing new to offer.



