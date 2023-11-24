Mahama is running out of ideas – Oda MP

Member of Parliament for Akim Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah

Former President John Dramani Mahama is running out of ideas and has nothing new to offer Ghanaians, Alexander Akwasi Acquah – Member of Parliament for Akyem- Oda Constituency has said.

Speaking on the Angel Morning Show Thursday, November 23, 2023, the New Patriotic Party MP said Ghanaians know his party has executed majority of its promises made, therefore, it demanded additional term in office to complete the yet–to-be-completed projects.



Touching on the next NPP government leadership under Dr. Bawumia Mr Acquah said: “The Vice president of Ghana has a new vision and wants to implement them.



“This can only happen if he is given the mandate as president come 2024 General elections.”



He was convinced the performance of the NPP flagbearer as Vice President is outstanding, thus, electing him as president in 2024 will offer him the platform to do more.



Mr. Acquah added “Digitalization in Ghana is as a result of Bawumia”, thereby “An economy needs a solid foundation and that foundation is digitalization. It is one factor that makes life easy in the foreign countries.”

He, however, challenge the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate to name one policy he accomplished in Ghana even after all the political positions he held.



He said Mr. Mahama’s 24-hour economy is not a policy statement Ghana is looking for arguing, Ghana is not a “village.”



“Ghana has become a scorn in the eyes of the diplomatic community because, 24 hour economy is normal for a striving economy like Ghana.



“So it’s not needed for Mahama to say that is what he intends to do when he comes to power again,” the Lawmaker posited.