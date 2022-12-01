Mahama is the Lukaku of Ghana's politics

Romelu Lukaku (left), John Dramani Mahama (right)

The Member of Parliament (MP)for Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, has warned Ghanaians against voting former President John Dramani Mahama back to power.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during a debate on the 2023 budget on Wednesday, November 30, the MP said that Mahama performed poorly in his first term as president and will be even worse if he comes to power again.



He compared the possibility of Mahama becoming Ghana's president again to English football club Chelsea resigning Belgium star Romelu Lukaku for more than €90 million only to have him loaned out due to poor performance.



The MP made these remarks after his colleague MP indicated that just like Harry Maguire of the Manchester United Football Club, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is Ghana's "Economic Maguire" because he is destroying Ghana's economy just like Maguire did to the defense of Manchester.



"It is better for us to maintain Maguire that we will be able to have his confidence back rather than to bring a striker like Romelu Lukaku whom Chelsea sold to Inter Milan and later had the confidence that Lukaku can actually help them with their striking force.



"Not knowing that Lukaku is the worst striker in the whole world. We are not ready to bring back such a striker into the country again.



"Mr. Speaker, we were in this country where the so-called striker was not able to provide electricity for 2024 hours," he said.

Isaac Adongo, MP, Bolgatanga Central, chastised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the Head of the Economic Management Team, for scoring 'own goals' with the abysmal performance of the economy.



Using the football analogy to drum home his message on the floor of Parliament while debating the 2023 budget statement on Wednesday, November 30, the MP indicated that just as Harry Maguire of the Manchester United Football Club, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is Ghana's "Economic Maguire".



Adongo explained that Manchester United's Harry Maguire has become a threat to the defense of his club by scoring 'own goals' and assisting opponents to beat his club, arguing that Dr. Bawumia has become a risk to the economy and thereby was destroying the fundamentals of the Ghanaian economy.



