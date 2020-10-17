Mahama is the king of infrastructure – Francis Sosu

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been hailed by NDC parliamentary candidate for the Madina Constituency, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu as ‘Infrastructure King’.

According to him, Mr Mahama’s unprecedented record in the area of infrastructure puts him in a pole position of returning to power in 2020.



He pointed out that, the current government has proven that talk is cheap as no record of any physical structure is in its name.



“We have the infrastructure king coming back to complete all the goods works he left behind. That is why am pleading with everybody to vote for John Mahama and Francis Sosu,” Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

For him, former president Mahama will win the 2020 elections to continue with his many projects, some of which have stalled since he left office.



According to him, the Mahama-led government in 2021 after winning the 2020 general elections will return to the Community Day Concept to complete the abandoned school projects which are at various stages of completion.