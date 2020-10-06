Mahama is the leader you can trust - Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has asked Ghanaians to vote for her boss, John Mahama, in this year’s elections because of his track record as a result-oriented leader.

While in office, she said, Mr Mahama embarked on a lot of developmental projects to assist all Ghanaians irrespective of their status.



These projects, she noted, yielded results, therefore, Mr Mahama should be voted for to enable him continue the projects.



Addressing a crowd in Asikuma in the Asuogyaman Constituency on Monday October 5, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said John Mahama’s records are unmatched.

October 5, Meanwhile, some fish mongers have expressed disappointment in the present government for failing to provide them with a factory under the One District One Factory initiative.



For them, the promise by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was just to hoodwink them for votes .