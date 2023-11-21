Mahama is your elder brother, not your enemy – Ya-Na to Bawumia

Former President Mahama shaking hands with Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II, the Overlord of Dagbon, has advised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to regard former President John Dramani Mahama as a brother and not an adversary in the upcoming election.

Emphasising the importance of a clean campaign towards the 2024 general elections, Ya-Na stated that both the NPP flagbearer and the NDC flagbearer are his sons, a myjoyonline.com report stated.



During a courtesy call on the overlord as part of his 'Thank You Tour,' Dr. Bawumia conveyed Ya-Na's message, affirming that Mahama is a fellow competitor in the election, not an enemy or rival.



The Ya-Na stressed that regardless of the election outcome, it would be a victory for all northerners, as the elected president would bring the title home to northern Ghana.



“We as Northerners have to be grateful to all Ghanaians for trusting that only a northerner can lead Ghana after 2024. It is a big opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities, competence, honesty and dedication to moving Ghana forward.



"My son, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama who is also a son, is your fellow competitor in this election, he is not your enemy or rival. He is your elder brother and a former president of Ghana who is also being presented by the largest opposition party in our country to be re-elected as president," he stated.

He continued: "As northerners, we have already won the election with whoever we elect because whoever wins the trophy is coming home.”



In response to the ongoing, which appears to be verbal exchanges between the former president and the current vice president, Ya-Na cautioned Dr Bawumia against engaging in name-calling and insults.



He encouraged him [reference to Bawumia] to run a clean campaign with his brother, highlighting Bawumia's qualities as a fine gentleman and advising him not to be misled by his campaign team.



“I want you to run a clean campaign with your brother. You are a fine gentleman and everybody knows that, so don’t let your team mislead you, it is you that the good Lord has chosen because of what He has put in you and not your team.



"Your team is supposed to translate your thoughts and ideals including what all of you have agreed on into action and not the other way round. Your team works tirelessly for you because of what they have seen in you so don’t disappoint them. Lead them and don’t let them lead you else you have wasted all their efforts,” the Ya-Na said.

