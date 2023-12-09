Mahama 'kitchen cabinet' comment: Alban Bagbin lied against me and he knows it - Randy Abbey barks

Host of the Good Morning Ghana, Dr Randy Abbey has denied ever being part of a purported ‘Kitchen Cabinet’ which was rumored to be in place under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

The said cabinet is said to have included closest allies and persons in the ear of the president who influenced key decisions taken in government.



Reacting to the claims once again which were first made by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Dr Randy described them as untrue.



He however pointed that Alban Bagbin was not speaker of parliament when he made the statement.



On the December 8, 2023 edition of the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV, STC Managing Director, Nana Akomea who was a pundit on the programme reiterated the claims that Dr Randy Abbey was indeed a member of John Mahama’s ‘Kitchen Cabinet’.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who was also on the show jumped to the Speaker's defence during the brief discussion.



Nana Akomea: You are in the ‘Kitchen Cabinet’ No?

Randy Abbey: No, I’m not!



Nana Akomea: You have left?



Randy Abbey: No, I have not, I’ve never been there.



Akomea: You have been there!



Randy Abbey: Never, never!



Akomea: But Alban Bagbin said you are there?

Randy Abbey: He was lying, he lied, oh yeah, yeah, he did! He lied and he knows he lied.



Akomea: But you didn’t tell him?



Randy: I didn’t have to.



Ablakwa: It was probably a slip a tongue… I think we can put it better.



Akomea: But it wasn’t a slip of tongue.



Ablakwa: It was a little slip of tongue.

Akomea: No, the man made a statement! How can a statement be a slip of tongue?



Ablakwa: He’s the Right Honorable Speaker



Randy: When he said that he wasn’t speaker… I’m sure that now he won’t say this.



Akomea: But why didn’t you tell him that wasn’t the truth



Randy: He didn’t speak to me, I addressed the issue publicly and that was it.



Akomea: You did?

Randy: Yes, I did!



Akomea: So you’re actually not part of the ‘Kitchen Cabinet’?



Randy: I have never ever been part.



Watch the full exchange from 1 hour 18 mins below







MA/EK