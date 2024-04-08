Mahama leads Bawumia by nearly 20% votes in new Info Analytics poll

John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is in a commanding lead with less than 9 months to the December 7, 2024, elections, the April 2024 poll by research agency, Global Info Analytics, has shown.

According to the poll, over 54 percent of Ghanaians have indicated they will vote for Mahama, who is seeking a win that will bring him back to power for a second time, from the December 7 national elections.



The Vice President of Ghana and Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, came in second, with nearly 35 percent of voters indicating they would vote for him.



The survey also showed that a significant 7.5 percent of voters indicated they would vote for Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, while over 2 percent said they would vote for the leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar.



“A national opinion poll by Global InfoAnalytics for the 2024 presidential election shows the ruling party’s candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) trailing the main opposition candidate, John Dramani Mahama (JDM) in the race to lead the country in 2025.



“The poll shows JDM leads with 54.3%, DMB, 34.9%, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen (AKK), 7.5%, Nana Kwame Bediako, 2.3%, and others, 1%,” an executive summary of the poll reads.

It added “Using weighted polling data, JDM surges ahead with nearly 56%, DMB, 34% and AKK, 7%, Nana Kwame Bediako (NKB), 2% and others 1%.”



The poll also found that majority of first-time voters (52 percent) have indicated that they will vote for former President John Mahama.



“The poll shows that, among first-time voters, JDM leads DMB 52% to 33% and among non-first-time voters, JDM leads DMB with 55% to 35%.”



BAI/AE



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.