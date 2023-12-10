Mahama leads in Global Info Analytics online polls

Former President John Dramani Mahama

If general elections are conducted in Ghana today, former President John Dramani Mahama will likely emerge the winner.

This is according to the results drawn from an online poll conducted by Global Info Analytics.



The poll conducted with a sample of 5,488 respondents saw 61.1% of them responding in favour of the former president while the current Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and flagbearer of the governing NPP came in the second place with 30.4%.



Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen garnered 6.9% from the sampled respondents in the unweighted polls.

However, results from the online poll, when adjusted to reflect current party affiliations, showed John Dramani Mahama obtaining 55.5% of the votes while Dr Bawumia polled 34.4% and Alan Kyerematen earned 8.7%.



See results from the Global Info Analytics online poll below;



