Mahama made mistakes as President – Kwamena Ahwoi

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former Local Government Minister, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi has admitted that there was discord between the Mahama government of 2012-2016 and the National Democratic Congress.

Kwamena Ahwoi told Joy FM that Mahama departed from the core principles of the party and surrounded himself with people who are not recognized as key NDC members.



According to him, as evidenced in the appointment of Julius Debrah as Chief of Staff, Mahama learnt his lessons and will be a better leader should he be given another chance by Ghanaians.



Ahwoi says during Mahama reign there was a ‘divorce’ between the government and the party and that could be mentioned as a factor in the failure of the government.



The NDC bigwig, however, believes that Mahama’s decision to return to basics and his experience will make him a great president if he wins the election.

“He could have been a good president and he will be a good president from 2021. Because I believe he has learnt lessons from some of the mistakes he made during his presidency” he said. “



“There was a divorce between the government and the party and therefore it was not easy for the party’s programmes to be implemented. To a large extent, it was the programme of the bureaucracy that was implemented and not the programme of the party ”



“But halfway through, he realised the problem and changed course. That is why he brought in Julius Debrah as his Chief of State.” Prof. Ahwoi said.

