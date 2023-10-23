Mahama mobbed as he arrives in Canada for a keynote speech

John Dramani Mahama (middle in shades) being mobbed by Ghana at the Toronto airport

Former president and presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, was in Canada over the past week for a series of events.

Mahama was one of the keynote speakers at the 2023 Universities Studying Slavery (USS) conference held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.



He also delivered the keynote address at the Friends of Africa Roundtable Entrepreneurship and Partnership programme in Toronto.



A video shared on social media showed the former president's arrival for the programme at an airport in Toronto.



A group of Ghanaians can be seen awaiting the former president’s arrival. The group started singing praises of the Mahama as soon as they caught sight of him.



“The incoming president of Ghana” some of them can be heard saying as they took turns to greet and take pictures with the former president.



Mahama, with a broad smile, can be seen thanking some of the people who came to meet him at the airport.

BAI/AW



