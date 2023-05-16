Mahama mocks NPP Economic Management Team, says it has become a joke

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Correspondence from Northern Region

Former President John Mahama has mocked government’s economic management team over their handling of Ghana’s economy, saying the team has become a joke in Ghanaian society.



He said the team has not only mismanaged the economy but also inflicted severe hardships on Ghanaians, both young and old.



“Literally and figuratively, the government Economic Management Team has displayed grave incompetence, mismanaged Ghana’s economy and inflicted severe hardships on Ghanaians including the elderly and the young. Ghanaians now know the address of the so-called “solid economic management team.” The Chairman of the EMT has become the butt of jokes in people’s homes, in the markets, in restaurants, on social media, and on the airwaves because of their misguided commentaries both in opposition and government,” former president Mahama said.



The NDC Flagbearer was speaking in Tamale on Monday while delivering his acceptance speech following his election as the NDC’s 2024 Flagbearer.

He said truth, sincerity and honesty should be the hallmark of a leader, traits he said the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia led government lacked.



“As a leader, your words should be truthful, it should be sincere and honest, it should count for something if you’re not truthful, you lose the trust of the people.” the former President added.



Mr. Mahama said he will be contesting the 2024 Elections because he wants to help save the country, urging Ghanaians to join in saving the country from the hands of the NPP government.



Big wigs of the party including the National Chairman, General Secretary, members of the Council of Elders of the NDC, Members of Parliament and National, Regional and Constituency Executives as well as the former President’s family and party supporters attended the event which was held at the University for Development Studies.