Mahama mourns with Chief Imam

John Dramani Mahama and Chief Imam

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, paid a visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to convey his heartfelt condolences on the passing of his wife, Hajia Ramatu.

During the visit, Mr. Mahama expressed admiration for the Chief Imam's unwavering faith and resilience in the face of difficulty.



He offered prayers for the Chief Imam and his family, beseeching Allah to grant Hajia Ramatu Jannatul Firdaus and to provide comfort and strength to the Chief Imam amidst their mourning.

Mr. Mahama emphasized the importance of unity, solidarity, and compassion in supporting the Chief Imam and his family during this challenging period.



He assured them of the community's unwavering support, stating, "We stand with you during this time of sorrow."