Mahama murder: Fate day for Afoko, Asabke as Jury retire to return verdict

Gregory Afoko

The seven member jury panel hearing the murder case involving Gregory Afoko and Asabke Alangde have retired to return their verdict.

This was after the sitting judge, Justice Afia Merley Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal had summed up the whole trial which lasted for about four hours.



Gregory Afoko, a farmer and Asabke, Station Master at Bolgatanga-Kumasi Lorry Station have pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiracy and murder.



Both prosecutions and the defence have all closed their cases and have addressed the jury.



Justice Afua Merley Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, while summing up the trial, urged the jurors to be fair in their decision.

The jury ought to return a unanimous verdict for the accused persons to be sentenced to death.



According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, there would be a retrial should the jury return a 6-1 verdict.



The accused would be acquitted and discharged if the jury which comprised of four ladies and three gentlemen returned a 5-2 verdict.