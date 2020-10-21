Mahama must apologise to Zongos over mortuary promise - Atta Boafo

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been tasked to as a matter of agency render an unqualified apology to people in the Zongos over his mortuary campaign promise.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer as part of his campaign for a comeback to power in the December 7 polls, has promised to construct mortuaries in the Zongos.



His Excellency Kingsley Atta Boafo, Ghana's Consul-General in Congo Brazzaville, is demanding an apology from the ex-President on behalf of the Zongos.



This is because the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena holds the view that the promise is an insult to the people of the Zongos.



In his explanation, the country's representative in Congo Brazzaville averred that what the people in the Zongos need is a massive facelift in their well-being and not mortuaries.



"The people in the Zongos deserve decent living whilst alive and not mortuaries which is not a priority per their religious beliefs" the Consul-General intimated.

He continued "Can you imagine that President Akufo Addo, is promising to build a model senior high school in a Zongo in all the 16 regions and former president Mahama is promising mortuaries?".



His Excellency Atta Boafo said he does not understand what informed the promise but the former president can do himself a lot of good by apologizing honourably to the people of the Zongos.



He charged people in the Zongos to register their anger at former President Mahama by voting against him massively in the upcoming polls.



They should rather vote for President Akufo Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because for him their interests are better served under the current regime.



He argued that because the government treasures their interests, they have been given a whole ministry to take care of the over 1,350 Zongos in the country.

The former MP contended that the Zongo ministry has so far performed creditably well and that there is more on the table in the years ahead.



"If you look at the number of students from the Zongos the government has sent to Cuba for medical training, construction of Astro turfs, drainage, among others, I will say that the ministry has done well" The Consul-General observed.



He anticipated a massive transformation in the Zongos in the next four (4) years and thus reiterated the need for the government to be retained in the December 7 general elections.

