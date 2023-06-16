Mahama must be prevented from coming close to the presidency by all means – Annoh-Dompreh

Former President John Dramani Mahama and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyir Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has issued a caution to all flagbearer aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging them to conduct their campaigns with civility and refrain from engaging in character assassination during the party's internal elections.

Annoh-Dompreh emphasized that the focus should be on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and ensuring that Former President John Dramani Mahama does not have any chance of returning to the presidency.



During an interview on TV3, Annoh-Dompreh, who is campaigning for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the NPP's flagbearer, expressed the importance of maintaining discipline within the party's caucus.



He stated, "There is a lot of discipline in our caucus. You cannot openly campaign on our platform, and if you do, I will remove you from the MPs' WhatsApp platform."



Annoh-Dompreh further explained that the Members of Parliament (MPs) understand the need to secure victory in their constituencies and highlighted the bigger goal of preventing John Mahama from assuming the presidency again.



He stressed, "Our problem now is the NDC, not ourselves. We must not let John Mahama come close to the presidency because of his legacies. That is where our focus lies, not on ourselves."



The Nsawam Adoagyiri lawmaker emphasized that it is the opportune time for Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP.

He noted the significance of timing in politics and leadership, drawing a parallel with the recent US presidential election. Annoh-Dompreh stated, "This is not Alan's time; this is Dr. Bawumia's time. Politics is about seasons and timing. If you're not careful, you can get it wrong. Look at the US and Biden's journey. Today, he is the president."



While acknowledging his respect for all aspirants vying for leadership within the NPP, Annoh-Dompreh expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia's potential success.



He asserted, "If the primaries are conducted, Dr. Bawumia will win. Alan cannot defeat Bawumia. I am not new to this game; I have been involved in grassroots mobilization. I can sense and feel a victory coming. Even in the special delegates' conference, Dr. Bawumia will not secure less than 70 percent of the votes. We have done our work, and grassroots support will be even stronger."



You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV











GA/DO