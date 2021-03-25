Mahama must change Naana Jane as running mate in 2024 - Ras Mubarak

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana with his 2020 running mate

Former Kumbungu lawmaker Ras Mubarak has urged former President John Dramani Mahama to change Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman as his running mate for the 2024 polls should he lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said he will prefer a running mate from the Greater Accra region. Professor Naana Jane is from the Central region.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Thursday, the former Chief Executive for the National Youth Authority said a new running mate enhance the fortunes of the party.



” I think Mahama should go in 2024 and I think we should have an early party organisation. So Mahama should go for 2024 but I think we could do with a change in a running mate. A Ga running mate would be great”.



Mr Mahama run the 2020 polls with the former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor as his running mate. They lost the polls to incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Meanwhile, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has projected victory for opposition NDC in the 2024 elections even though the polls are years away.



The EIU however says it expects the opposition to present a fresh face for the presidential contest despite reports that former President John Mahama will contest to lead the party again.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate. After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,” the latest report of the firm obtained by Starr News said.