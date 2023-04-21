Mahama must learn from Akufo-Addo and stop making 'reckless' statements - NPP National Youth Organizer

National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha says former President John Dramani Mahama must learn from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and desist from making statements that incite supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress to violence.

Contributing to Peace FM's panel discussion programme "Kokrokoo", the NPP National Youth Organizer condemned some recent comments made by the former President before his supporters and members of the NDC.



He alluded to Mr. Mahama's "do or die" comments which, to him, are incendiary and don't befit a former President.



“I have no doubt that NDC will win the 2024 elections. So, the vote will be a do or die affair and we will be matching them boot to boot at the polling station," Mr. Mahama said during his campaign tour in Bono Region.



He noted that a leader is expected to be decorous in behaviour, something President Nana Addo has shown and earned huge respect from the masses following his apology for his "all-die-be-die" comments prior to the 2016 elections which sparked controversies.

"When you are a leader, your character and behaviour will tell your level of value. So, when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did that, his appreciation and level of respect increased. That's why I thought that the former President, John Dramani Mahama will be learning from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and not be reckless in comments . . . The reckless one is the 'boot for boot', 'do or die' because this is not a Bible quotation that you are preaching to your followers. It is a call to violence," he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.



To him, if the former President and his party does not refrain from making seditious statements, they shouldn't expect the governing party to kowtow to them.



"We will not go and kneel before the NDC and beg them," he exclaimed.



