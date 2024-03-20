Mahama must stop lying to Ghanaians - Tema MCE

John Mahama (left), Yohane Amarh Ashitey (right)

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has advised former president John Dramani Mahama to respect his stature as a statesman and eschew untruths and equivocation.

In a statement he posted on social media, Amarh Ashitey said the former president’s words are taken seriously by most people, hence, if he makes false allegations, it potentiates Ghana being undermined.



“Former President John Mahama must stop shooting off his mouth anyhow at the least opportunity because not only does that undermine his own credibility, it undermines the peace and cohesion of our country,” the MCE wrote.



Amarh Ashitey’s take comes after it emerged that John Mahama said Ghana is the most indebted country in the world.



John Dramani Mahama, while addressing the Omanhene of Wiaso, claimed that Ghana owes USD 31 billion to China, making the country the most indebted in the world.



“Ghana indeed does owe China USD31.1 billion and is the country with the

most debt to China among indebted poor countries, but it is not true that Ghana is the country with the highest debt in the world



“All he had to do was google it, and he would know that the United States owes over 34 trillion dollars, Japan owes over 9 trillion dollars, and even Germany owes over 2.4 trillion dollars. Ghana does not even owe anywhere near 100 billion dollars, so how can we be the most indebted country in the world?” he wrote.



According to the Tema MCE, the former president has cultivated the habit of speaking without proof, which is becoming a problem.



“This was the same John Mahama who claimed that Ghanaian children write a



substandard version of the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination

(WASSCE) without any proof, and also told the public that he had been denied his



benefits as a former president, even though this has since been debunked with hardcore documentary evidence,” he said.



“So please, Mr. former President, please stop lying to Ghanaians,” he added.