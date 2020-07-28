Politics

Mahama names number of women NDC appointed to occupy political power

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Although this is not the first time a woman has been named as the running mate of any political party in Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made history when he named Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate in the upcoming December elections.

He said the NDC has a lot to show when it comes to putting women at the forefront of leadership adding that "females constitute about 50% of Ghana's population and women form the majority of Ghana's human resource."



Mahama, speaking at an official ceremony to introduce his presidential running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the electorate in Accra on Monday, July 27, 2020, described her as a "God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant, and a role model."



According to him, unlike their opponents in the NPP, the NDC recognises and appreciates the knowledge, industry, passion, creativity, and problem-solving skills of women in the country.

Naming the number of women the NDC appointed to occupy key institutions in the country, he said the NDC presented Ghana's first female Speaker of Parliament, the first female Foreign Minister, the first female Attorney General, the first female Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, the first female Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education and the first female Chairperson of the Council of State."



"There are a host of other key positions where our women distinguished themselves and elevated the name and image of Ghana with their first-rate performance.



"With Professor Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC has once again stayed with our true course, and advanced a step further in our established philosophy of inclusivity by boldly presenting one of our best in intellect and character, as our party's running mate," he added.

