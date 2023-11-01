Mahama office picketing: NPP’s testing the pulse of NDC ahead of election 2024 – Mallam Issah

Mallam Ali Yussif Issah, former sports minister

Former Minister of Youth and Sports during President John Agyekum Kufour's administration, Mr Mallam Ali Yussif Issah, is advising the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to prepare for a showdown at former President John Dramani Mahama's office with the New Patriotic Party (NDC) during the picketing of Fixing the Country Movement.

This picketing, organised by the Fixing the Country Movement and led by Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah, the Deputy Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), he said is a subtle way for the NPP to test the pulse of the NDC.



The protest, concerned with the Airbus scandal and the role of former President Mahama, has some sinister motive, Mr Issah said.



The embattled former People’s National Convention Party Chairman and now NDC member made this comment while speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.



Mr Issah believes that the NPP is supporting this move to gauge the NDC's position as they head into the 2024 general elections.



He stressed the importance of the NDC to be prepared for any situation and to make it clear to the NPP that they will not tolerate any questionable actions.

He encouraged party supporters to spend the day at the former president's private office before the NPP to provide a protective presence.



He expressed the NDC's unwillingness to accept any actions similar to the killing of innocent people in the 2020 general elections.



He said what they perceived as irregularities during the 2020 general elections, including multiple presidential election result announcements by the Electoral Commission will not be countenanced.



According to Mr Issah, the NPP will not win the upcoming election if the NDC remains vigilant.