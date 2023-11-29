Mahama officials referred to EOCO for investigations over Komenda Sugar Factory

Komenda Sugar Factory

Minister for Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond has referred former officials involved in the Komenda Sugar Factory project to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for investigations.

According to the minister, the project cost of over $30 million was inflated.



The factory which was partially commissioned in 2016 has been lying idle since with the minister describing it as an albatross.



Taking his turn to debate the 2024 budget, KT Hammond disclosed checks by his outfit in India have revealed the project even if it were to be executed today should cost about $18 million dollars.



Ranking member for the Committee on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs, Eric Opoku on his part accused the government of collapsing the poultry sector.



According to Mr. Opoku, the 20% consumption the local poultry industry used to provide in 2016 has now declined to 15%. The Asutifi South MP accused the Nana Addo administration of diverting resources meant for the poultry sector.



Eric Opoku questioned the high food inflation in the country despite the so-called initiatives such as planting for food and jobs.

Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare however explained the high food inflation is due to products not being produced in the country.



North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto among other things focused on the plight of the victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage and lack of any resettlement plan.



According to him, months after the disaster, the displaced are living like refugees in their own country.



Deputy minority chief whip Ahmed Ibrahim demanded answers from Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta about the National Cathedral Project.



The Banda MP asked whether the project would still be funded from the contingency vault as happened in the past and why the minister failed to speak to it in the budget.