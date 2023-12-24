Mahama pledges to revive Komenda Sugar Factory

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to revive the infamous Komenda Sugar Factory in tandem with his industrialisation drive.

He said the operationalisation of the factory could create about 7,300 direct and indirect jobs and reduce the importation of sugar.



“The factory was rebirthed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and has the master plan to revive it when the party takes over the reins of government in 2025,” he said.



The Presidential candidate of the NDC gave the assurance on Friday when he paid a courtesy call on the Oguaa Traditional Council to begin his two-day working visit to the Central Region.



The $35-million factory, built from an Indian Exim Bank facility, had not worked since its commissioning in 2016 by the then NDC Government due to a myriad of challenges.



Touching on the economy, former President Mahama acclaimed his party as better managers of Ghana’s economy, saying: “The current state of near collapse of the economy is due to the current government’s mismanagement.”



He explained in detail his 24-hour policy to be implemented when given the mandate to run the affairs of the country.

The policy would stabilise the national currency, improve reserves, bring down inflation and interest rates, create more employment opportunities and improve livelihoods while boosting import substitution and export drive.



On corruption, Mahama pledged to create a favourable environment for anti-corruption institutions to clamp down on officials who engaged in the act.



“Government officials will be discouraged from engaging in corrupt practices during my tenure,” he said.



The tour, dubbed: “Building Ghana,” will allow the former President and his entourage to interact with traditional authorities, NDC supporters, and interest groups.



He will share his vision of rebuilding Ghana’s economy and pray for the people’s support to win the 2024 General Election.