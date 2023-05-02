Mahama praises God for NDC’s 2020 presidential defeat

John Mahama is grateful to God that the 2020 elections didn't go in their favour

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has given thanks to God for what he says is a great deliverance from a “big hole” had the party won the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the defeat has saved the NDC from what would have been a future of many troubles, just as has been experienced by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



The former president of Ghana was speaking to some party delegates in Zebilla in the Upper East Region when he made the comments, 3news.com has reported.



“[But] God said, ‘NDC, stand aside. Let those who dug their hole fall into the hole.



“And today, they have fallen deep into the hole,” he said.

This was during his tour of the country as the former president, John Dramani Mahama, seeks another chance to lead the opposition NDC as its presidential candidate.



The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo has been bombarded with a lot of difficult economic challenges, some of which have been brought on the country by COVID-19 and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine war.



These are assertions that the president has admitted to on several occasions.



The Akufo-Addo government is currently at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and recently implemented a Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP).

