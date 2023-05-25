Mahama praises police for professionalism during Kumawu by-election

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has commended the Police Service for their professionalism during the by-election at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

According to the NDC flagbearer, the conduct of the Police during the polls restores hope in Ghana’s democracy.



“I would want to congratulate the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and his men and women for their assistance in ensuring peaceful conduct of the polls.



“The conduct of the police personnel gives us confidence for the future that they will continue to bear true allegiance to the state and not to any political party,” Mahama noted in a statement on the polls which saw the ruling party’s candidate emerging victorious.

On Wednesday, the National Organiser of the opposition party also extolled the Police for their efficiency during the election noting the Inspector General of Police Kept his promises to the parties.



“Let me first commend the Police for their professionalism. Going into the election, my party knew I didn’t believe we should put our hopes in the Police. Even at the meeting with them before the polls, I still didn’t pay attention. At the meeting, I asked the IGP what the military involvement in the election will be, as has been the case in previous by-elections like Ayawaso and other places, and he gave us the assurances that he has enough men and logistics at Kumawu, and so he wouldn’t need other security agencies and true to his words he delivered on that,” Joseph Yamin told Kumasi-based Hello FM.



He added: “We didn’t see the military or the national security at Kumawu; it was the Police fully in charge. So today, it will be unfair for me not to commend the IGP. He proved that indeed he wants the Police to be the best institution in Ghana”.