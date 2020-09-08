Politics

Mahama promises to abolish medical exam charge of rape victims

Rape. File photo

One of the challenges in securing justice after a sexual assault incident is a victim being required to pay for a medical exam.

When victims of sexual assault such as rape file their complaints with the Ghana Police Service, they are required to submit a medical exam. This medical exam is needed for the police to continue their investigations.



However, most of the victims have had to stop the fight for justice because they are charged up to GH¢800 for the medical exam.



This means a lot of rape cases are either not reported or not pursued when the victim cannot raise the funds.

To resolve this, former president John Dramani Mahama has promised to abolish medical charges for sexual assault victims.



This means the victims will receive free medical care which will secure justice for them.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.