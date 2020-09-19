Mahama promises to complete Yeji landing beach

Former President, John Mahama

The Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has assured the chiefs and people of Yeji that he will treat as a priority and complete an abandoned landing beach project he started at Yeji, if he wins the 2020 elections, to facilitate the movement of goods and services.

The former President is also promising to restructure the premix fuel committees for the various landing beaches across the country to give control to the fishermen and block diversions.



Addressing a mini durbar at Yeji in the Pru East Constituency, on the second day of his tour of the Bono East region, the NDC leader expressed concern about the high-level corruption in the current premix distribution system that denies direct beneficiaries’ access to the subsided product.



He blamed the current government for politicizing the premix supply policy, and defeating the purpose for which it was established.

The former President told the milling crowd that NDC 2020 Manifesto, which had direct input from ordinary Ghanaians, represents a blue print that will directly address the priority needs of Ghanaians.



He made reference to the skills training programmes, free TVET, the pledge to withdraw the law banning the importation of accident vehicles, scrap import duties on commercial vehicles and agricultural equipment, the One million jobs plan, a $10bn Big Push investment, and establishment of Agriculture Mechanisation Centres to boost production, food processing, marketing, among others, as big initiatives intended to improve the lives of all.



Responding to other needs of the people, Mr. Mahama promised them a new market at Yeji, and the completion of a hospital project started by the NDC administration.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.