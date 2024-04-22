Mahama promises to revive abandoned TVET and E-blocks

John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has promised to revive the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and E-blocks he started during his tenure.

According to him, the current administration has abandoned TVET and E-block infrastructure across the country.



“Timely disbursement of the capitation grant to education directorates and schools will be a priority, as well as removing the capping and collateralization of the GETFUND and resuming the free sanitary pad distribution policy.



“I will prioritize the revival of abandoned TVET and E-blocks in our education infrastructure drive to decongest schools and improve the quality of education,” the former President stated during an engagement with Teachers Unions at the NAGRAT office he will do among other things in his next administration.



He continued: “We also plan to review and improve the implementation of the Free SHS policy, resolve its associated challenges, and mainstream TVET and STEM in all secondary schools.”

The former President reiterated his commitment to engaging all stakeholders for an inclusive educational system in the country.



“These are just a few highlights from the productive dialogue we had. I look forward to further collaboration with teacher unions and other stakeholders to develop effective policies for the education sector.



“Together, we can build a better and more inclusive education system for our children and the future of our nation,” Mr. Mahama stated.



He also thanked all the teacher unions who participated and shared their valuable insights during the meeting.