Mahama promises to upgrade Ashaiman to metropolitan status

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to upgrade Ashaiman from a municipality to a metropolitan status, to boost the provision of social amenities.

He said the upgrade was important to bring about a change in Ashaiman’s development, as it would catalyse a host of benefits for its residents and the city, which had one of the largest populations in Ghana.



He said the provision of developmental projects such as community day schools and hospitals, and having a metropolitan status would not only enhance the quality of life for residents but would also fortify its infrastructure and service delivery capabilities.



The NDC flagbearer indicated that his intentions to introduce a national apprenticeship programme were aimed at bolstering vocational training across the nation.

He said under this initiative, support would be given to the apprentices through Municipal and District Assemblies to support their transportation fares and feeding, adding that it was designed to empower young individuals, particularly school dropouts, with valuable skills essential for the job market.



Former President Mahama said that the strategic move was his commitment to addressing unemployment challenges while fostering skills development among the youth, thereby enhancing their employability and economic prospects.