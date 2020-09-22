Mahama questions govt's u-turn on payment of customers of collapsed financial institutions

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr
John Dramani Mahama has questioned the Akufo-Addo government U-turn on
the payment of customers of collapsed banks and other financial institutions.
Following the collapse of those financial institutions in 2018, the government
insisted on issuing five-year bonds to repay a substantial part of the locked up savings of customers.
That arrangement did not go down well with Mr. Mahama who promised to
repay all customers of the collapsed financial institutions when elected as
president in the December 7 elections.
After Mr. Mahama’s promise, the government-backed down from its five-year bond repayment plan and announced its readiness to pay the cash ahead of the impending elections.
That is not the only time that the NPP government has made a U-turn in the
the run-up to the elections.
The government announced a suspension of its ban on the importation of
salvaged cars when Mr. Mahama promised to repeal the law when elected as
president in December. He says the repeal is necessary to keep mechanics,
auto electricians, car body works specialists, sprayers, spare parts
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- LIVESTREAMED: Mahama assesses tour of Bono East Region
- Mahama enstooled as Nkosuohene at Apesika in Bono Region
- Massive crowd wait up to 10pm to welcome Mahama in Atebubu
- Legalizing Okada business won't solve Ghana's problems - Charles Owusu jabs Mahama
- John Mahama begins a three day tour of the Bono East Region
- Read all related articles