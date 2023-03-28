Mahama reiterates 2024 election day as vigil for NDC members during his visit to Jomoro

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Former President John Mahama has implored every member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stay vigil on December 7, 2024, and monitor the counting of the elections.

He said every NDC member must be at the various polling and coalition centres while the counting of the elections is ongoing to ensure no one rig the election.



John Mahama made the call during his visit to the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region.



The visit forms part of his tour to the Western Region to canvas for votes to lead our noble NDC party in the 2024 elections.



Hundreds of NDC supporters from across the Jomoro Constituency gathered to greet the former President, despite the fact that the meeting was intended for delegates to the May 13th flagbearer and parliamentary candidate internal elections.



The former President promised that all resources required for the 2024 election campaign would be provided in order for them to effectively campaign and win the elections.

“Previously, we had situations where 9 branch executives came to me and none of them wore an NDC T-shirt.” This will never happen again. “This time, I’ll bring them to you directly so you can see what I brought and share,” he said in Twi.



“That day…on December 7, we will do all night…we will not sleep because we are bringing machines that will transmit results,” he said.



“We’ll put some tea and coffee there.” We will give you numbers to call and send the results as soon as they are declared so that by midnight, the results are ready and NDC has won,” he said.



The former President stated that the NDC will train all polling agents for the 2024 elections and ensure that everyone who is hired can read and write.



Nana Kojo Toku, the NDC’s Western Regional Chairman, praised the people of Jomoro for their unwavering support for MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey during her court case.

Nana Kojo Toku urged NDC delegates to remember what Madam Affo-Toffey endured during her court case, which could have weakened her as a woman.



“It was a difficult thing for us as a party and for our MP, but you all stood behind her, and now victory is ours,” he told Jomoro delegates.



“Even men could not stand what Madam Affo-Toffey went through,” he said, “so she deserves to be rewarded, even though we are not saying no one should contest her.”



Dorcas Affo-Toffey, a member of Parliament, has asked the former President to create jobs for Jomoro if he is elected.



She stated that once completed, the petroleum hub would employ thousands of youth in the constituency and across the country.

Madam Affo-Toffey explained that his constituents are in desperate need of jobs to improve their living conditions, and she believes the former President will listen to her plea if he is elected.



“Mr. President, as you approached, you noticed the Samenye-Half Assini road. They suggested we take this road to Elubo when we were planning it. If we take it to Elubo, our father will not see the nature of this road, I said. When they [NPP] wanted our votes in 2020, they came to tell us that they would do it.



"It was awarded in the year 2020 under the oil and gas enclave roads, but it was cancelled due to a lack of funds. I recently brought it up in Parliament and asked the Roads and Highways Minister to respond.



"Mr. President, we know you’re coming in 2024, so please don’t forget about us when you do. Come and finish the roads for us because they’ve put me in a tight spot.”



The MP reminded Mr. Mahama that he also promised the people of the Western Region the construction of a railway line, which she believes will improve their lives.

Concerning the constituency’s electricity situation, the MP stated that Jomoro is now being developed, and thus many places that do not have electricity must be provided with electricity.



We need to remind you that we need to extend electricity to these areas. We know you’re already the President of the United States in 2025. We’re just waiting for the right moment. We urged him to include Jomoro on his list when he arrives.”



She assured former President Mahama that the Jomoro constituency will give him their full support in the presidential election on May 13, and that he should not worry about coming and campaigning.



Anthony Armah Benele, the Constituency Chairman, spoke about the deplorable condition of the Bentilibo, Toako number to Navrongo road and urged the former President to consider constructing it for them.



He explained that these areas have cocoa, but farmers are unable to bring it to town to sell due to the poor condition of the roads.