Mahama remembers JJ Rawlings 3 years on

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has praised the founder of his party, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.
Commemorating the third anniversary of the late former president, Mahama, in a post shared on social media on Sunday, November 12, 2023, thanked Rawlings for ushering Ghana into the fourth republic.
“Another opportunity to reminisce on the impactful life and times of a great leader, HE Jerry John Rawlings, the charismatic Founder of the people-centred National Democratic Congress and former President of the Republic of Ghana.
“Today, we honour, with gratitude and reverence, the memory of a man who ushered us into an enduring and stable 4th Republic.
“May his soul continue to rest in peace,” he wrote
About the death of Rawlings:
Former President Rawlings died at 10:10 am on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment, after a short illness.
According to state-owned Daily Graphic, the former President had been on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for about a week for an undisclosed ailment. He was 73.
Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22nd June 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.
View Mahama’s post below:
Another opportunity to reminisce on the impactful life and times of a great leader, HE Jerry John Rawlings, the charismatic Founder of the people-centred National Democratic Congress and former President of the Republic of Ghana.
Today, we honour, with gratitude and reverence,… pic.twitter.com/0733rmYsZ5— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) November 12, 2023
BAI/OGB
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- When will enough be enough? - Zanetor pens stern critique of Ghana's 'failing' democracy
- The 64 Infantry Battalion: JJ's 'private army' disbanded by Kufuor
- What Nana Konadu told Sam Jonah after he rejected her proposal to be J.J. Rawlings's running mate in 1992
- Hohoe to host 44th NDC June 4 uprising anniversary
- Did your father ever visit ‘antoa’ as a sitting president? – Nana Akomea fires Zanetor
- Read all related articles