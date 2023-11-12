Mahama remembers JJ Rawlings 3 years on

The late Jerry John Rawlings (left) with John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has praised the founder of his party, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Commemorating the third anniversary of the late former president, Mahama, in a post shared on social media on Sunday, November 12, 2023, thanked Rawlings for ushering Ghana into the fourth republic.



“Another opportunity to reminisce on the impactful life and times of a great leader, HE Jerry John Rawlings, the charismatic Founder of the people-centred National Democratic Congress and former President of the Republic of Ghana.



“Today, we honour, with gratitude and reverence, the memory of a man who ushered us into an enduring and stable 4th Republic.



“May his soul continue to rest in peace,” he wrote



About the death of Rawlings:

Former President Rawlings died at 10:10 am on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment, after a short illness.



According to state-owned Daily Graphic, the former President had been on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for about a week for an undisclosed ailment. He was 73.



Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22nd June 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.



View Mahama’s post below:





BAI/OGB